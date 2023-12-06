Google Pixel 7 lands at $600 alongside Galaxy SmartTag 2 discount to $20 and more

Skip this year’s Google flagship and go with a Pixel 7 Pro instead, especially at $399 off. This all-time low discount to $600 comes joined by the best price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 at $20, as well as Sonos Roam/SL smart speakers from $119. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value with $399 discount

Woot is now offering the best price ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro. Right now, the unlocked 128GB smartphone drops down to $600, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Today’s discount lands from the original $999 price tag and saves you $399. It’s well below previous mentions from earlier in the year and undercuts the current sale price of the Pixel 8 Pro by an extra $199. The same all-time-low status applies to the 512GB model too. We break down how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold and in our original hands-on review.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $399 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around back that’s comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 keeps tabs on your keys, bags, more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 33% off the usual $30 price tag and marks one of the first chances to save since releasing earlier in the fall. It’s an extra $2 below our previous Black Friday mention and a new all-time low. While Android users are still waiting for Google to release its Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear, thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2. We broke down what’s new over in our coverage.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upward of 700 days.

Sonos Roam/SL AirPlay 2 smart speakers hit $119

Sonos is now kicking off its best sale of the year on the Sonos Roam portable smart speaker. Now on sale for $134, this is a new 2023 low at $45 off the usual $179 price tag. We’ve seen it at $143 in the past, but today’s offer takes an extra 5% off to beat previous mentions. Today’s offer should also be the best price we see through the end of 2023 and into next year. Also on sale today is the Sonos Roam SL, which drops microphones from the equation in order to drop pricing to $119. That’s $40 off the usual $159 price tag and also marks the best price of the year.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound, complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration.

Then there’s the SL version that takes everything the Sonos Roam does and ditches the microphone and its related features. In either case, you can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well. This covers the standard edition specifically but applies largely to the SL version too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]