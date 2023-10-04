 Skip to main content

Galaxy SmartTag 2 launches next week for $30, still only works with Samsung devices

Oct 4 2023
As the smart tracker market waits for Google to shake things up on the Android side of things, Samsung has today unveiled the Galaxy SmartTag 2, which has a revamped design and a $30 price tag.

The original Galaxy SmartTag made its debut with two variants that could track items in the same style as the now infamous Apple AirTag. Using Bluetooth, UWB, or a combination of the two, users could find their items easily, and all off of the backs of a network of Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the vicinity.

With the sequel, Samsung is simplifying things with just a single variant that supports Bluetooth and UWB, and also has a drastically updated design. The new look has an integrated loop which can be used to attach the device to a keychain, bag, and other items. The new design also leaves room for a larger battery, which Samsung claims can last for up to 700 days.

Galaxy SmartTag 2 is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and supports Bluetooth Low Energy with a maximum range of 120 meters.

But, notably, the SmartTag 2 is still a device that solely works with Samsung smartphones. While Google’s Find My Device Network isn’t live yet, because Google is letting Apple call the shots, it would have been awesome to see Samsung’s excellent hardware paired with a network that works across all Android phones.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be available starting on October 10 in black and white color options, and will cost $29.99.

