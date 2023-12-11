Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 [Gallery]

The Android 14 QPR2 preview continues with Beta 2 today, and the factory/OTA images are available for all Pixel devices out of the gate.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR2 Beta 2 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

The Pixel Launcher now shows app names on two lines

New ‘Force stop’ icon in App info

‘Share Wi-Fi’ shortcut in Internet QS Tile

New in Developer options:

Widevine settings: Not active

More prominent: Memory Tagging Extension

Quick wallpaper switcher broken

You no longer have access to your last five wallpapers. Everything has to be set again

Narrower, but taller