Google rolling out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 for Pixel

In November, Google started the Android 14 QPR2 preview earlier than expected, and Beta 2 is now rolling out for Pixel phones, Fold, and Tablet.

Following the launch of QPR1 at the start of December, QPR2 is expected to hit stable in March. The preview program for that next release and Pixel Feature Drop should have kicked off this month. Instead, it started in mid-November and followed by .1 patch less than a week later.

QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use.” Known issues include:

Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.

For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it’s folded, the inner display doesn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.

Google identifies the following fixes in AP11.231117.006 with the December 2023 security patch:

Fixed an issue where battery usage information that was reported in system settings was sometimes incorrect. (Issue #312121998)

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon on the lock screen would sometimes display before other information had loaded in always-on display mode. (Issue #311265905)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the biometric prompt to crash, causing it to be dismissed before a user could interact with it.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Internet Quick Settings tile to indicate that there was no Wi-Fi connection, even when the device was connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit bugs. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.