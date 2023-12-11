 Skip to main content

Verizon is adding prepaid plans for cellular smartwatches for $10/month

Dec 11 2023
Cellular smartwatches can be super useful for a new of reasons, particularly for staying connected while exercising and leaving your phone behind. Now, Verizon is adding support for cellular smartwatches on its prepaid plans starting at $10/month.

Verizon and other major carriers have offered connectivity options for smartwatches and other devices that offer a low-cost way to keep your device connected via a cellular network. But, in many cases, that requires a postpaid plan. Prepaid options for smartwatches on Verizon, for instance, have been very limited.

That seems to be changing, as Verizon’s website is now showing a “Prepaid Connected Smartwatch” plan that runs $10/month.

The plan comes in two forms. There’s an option that operates standalone, just giving cellular access to a smartwatch complete with its own phone number. Then, “NumberShare” allows a Verizon customer to have their phone and smartwatch share the same number, allowing for calls to come to both devices. Both plans are $10/month and come with the same features – unlimited 5G or LTE data as well as unlimited talk & text. Notably, these are the same features and pricing available to postpaid customers.

Verizon explains on a FAQ page:

Standalone Connected Smartwatch Prepaid plan:

  • $10/line per month + plus taxes and fees
  • Unlimited 5G Nationwide / 4G LTE Data (15 GB High Speed data)
  • Unlimited talk & text

Number Share – Mobile Prepaid plan:

  • Pair with smartphone and share your number
  • $10/line per month + plus taxes and fees
  • Unlimited 5G Nationwide / 4G LTE Data (15 GB High Speed data)
  • Unlimited talk & text

These plans seem to have arrived just in the past few weeks but don’t yet seem to be widely available. Verizon’s main prepaid page doesn’t have any mention of smartwatches, and customers report that customer support seems to be struggling to activate some watches.

Still, this is great news for prepaid customers on Verizon, as activating a smartwatch wasn’t previously an option at all.

Thanks, John!

