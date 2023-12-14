Samsung Galaxy Book 4 packs Intel’s new AI-centric chipsets

The Galaxy Book 4 lineup from Samsung was teased earlier this month, raising some excitement for Intel’s newest chipsets in an AI-driven Galaxy Book PC. The Galaxy Book 4 lineup is exactly that and will be rolling out this month.

The Galaxy Book 4 series builds on the previous generation that Samsung debuted last year. The laptops were deemed a solid option in the PC space, with it becoming very clear that they were purpose-built for Samsung users who already bought into the ecosystem. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and the Galaxy Book series has proven a strong contender.

Officially announced by Samsung, the Galaxy Book 4 series consists of three models. The base offering is the Pro, which comes in 14 and 16-inch options. The Galaxy Book 360 is a step above that, with a fully rotating screen and touch display. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the powerhouse model. It has the largest display and most powerful CPU and graphics arsenal out of all three models.

At the core, each Galaxy Book 4 model utilizes Intel’s new Intel Core Ultra SoC for Windows machines. The CPU itself is faster than the predecessor, of course, but it also packs an advanced NPU – neural processing unit – to handle any and all AI tasks that the user can throw at it. Intel backs that up with an AI PC acceleration program that takes work from over 100 vendors. With the included RTX 4070 in the Galaxy Book Ultra, Nvidia’s creation suite will be able to shine a little more freely, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9.

Samsung also noted that the Galaxy Book 4 series has taken on some physical changes to improve the lineup as a whole. The series has a new cooling system with a vapor chamber that comes in at 11% wider than the previous version. The fan takes on a new design that should pull more air more efficiently. For longevity, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra model will come with a 140W adapter that charges 55% in 30 minutes. The other models default to a 65W charger.

Each model comes with a 2880 x 1800 120Hz AMOLED display and the same I/O build on the side – 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 USB Type-A port, 1 HMDI 2.1 port, and a Micro SD card slot. The Ultra model can reach up to 64GB of RAM, while the base model caps at 32GB. The high-end version also comes in a 2TB variant, while the others are maxed at 1TB.

An example of the Galaxy Book 4 being a Samsung fan’s kind of laptop is the feature that reduces latency with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Users with Galaxy phones will also be able to cross-share content more easily and even quickly share videos for edit. Of course, with the specs and build, as well as the Intel Core Ultra chipsets, the Galaxy Book 4 should be a promising lineup of laptops.

Samsung doesn’t list an opening price for each model just yet, with availability expected in January 2024, starting with Korea and rolling out to other regions.