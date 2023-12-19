 Skip to main content

Samsung adds Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5, more to DIY repair program

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 19 2023 - 1:45 pm PT
Samsung is expanding its do-it-yourself repair program to add new devices including its first foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In a newsroom post today, Samsung has announced that its Self-Repair program will be expanded to include over a dozen new devices. The list, seen below, includes Samsung’s first foldables to offer DIY repair options, with parts and guides coming soon for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung has previously supported DIY repair options for its traditional smartphones and tablets as well as its laptops, but the complexity of foldables has left the company only offering professional repairs for Fold and Flip models.

This comes a few months after Google offered the first DIY repair options for a foldable with its Pixel Fold. Repair parts for the Pixel Fold are pricey, though, with the inner screen alone running $900.

The full list of new Self-Repair options for Galaxy devices includes:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy A05s
  • Galaxy Tab S9
  • Galaxy Tab S9+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S9+ FE
  • Galaxy Tab A9
  • Galaxy Tab A9+
  • Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15-inch)
  • Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15-inch)

Beyond that, Samsung is also expanding its Self-Repair program to new countries. The program will see expanded reach in South Korea, as well as arriving in over 30 countries across Europe including Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal.

Notably, as of today, these new devices are not yet supported in the United States, with parts not yet available from Samsung’s retail partner, iFixit.

