Will Google Wallet work without an internet connection?

There’s no guarantee you’ll have a stable internet connection wherever you go, and if you need to make a contactless payment, will Google Wallet still let you tap your virtual card?

The short answer is yes; you’ll still be able to make a payment with Google Wallet even if you lose your internet connection. In reality, the only time Google Wallet ever needs a solid connection is when you’re adding new cards. In any situation other than that, you’ll be able to open it up and tap any contactless reader around.

How does tap to pay work?

In its many forms – whether it’s contactless payments with a physical card or tap to pay with a phone or watch – virtual payments work in the same way. When you open Google Wallet, a suggested default virtual card appears. From that point, the phone can transmit that card’s data to a reader. When your Android phone gets close enough to the reader for a strong NFC signal to be established, a transaction occurs.

Because storing and transmitting your debit or credit card information would be a massive security risk, Google Wallet transmits a one-time code that tracks back to your bank. The code is picked up and used to verify your payment information. This generally happens within a matter of seconds.

From a security standpoint, contactless payments are reliably secure. Once the one-time code is used, it no longer represents your card in any way, nor can it be traced back to your card’s data.

Why using Google Wallet offline works

What makes using Google Wallet offline work is how the one-time code system works. Rather than pulling a code from servers and utilizing it for one transaction at that moment, those unique codes are stored on your device.

Once you go offline, your phone can use Google Wallet’s NFC-transmitted codes with no problem at all. The problems start to arise when you’re offline for an extended period. That log of codes can eventually run out, and when it does, your cards in Google Wallet might be grayed out and no longer be available.

Google notes that connecting to the internet every couple of days will keep the reserve of codes full, which allows you to use Google Wallet offline without a hitch.

For most of us, using Google Wallet offline means we go through a dead spot and need the app to work whenever called upon. In that case, you’ll never have to worry about being offline long enough for Google Wallet to stop working offline. In most circumstances, Google Wallet will work without an internet connection just fine.