Best Christmas weekend deals: Galaxy Z Flip 4 $530, Jabra Elite 10 earbuds $200, more

We’ve got all of the best Christmas weekend deals all in one place, with some price cuts even still arriving before the big day. One such case is the Jabra’s latest earbuds, which still deliver by Christmas and start from $50. You can also lock in the best price of the year on Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter at $61, just as an all-time low lands on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $530. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s latest earbuds still deliver by Christmas

Best Buy is now offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $200. Available in four different styles, today’s offer drops from the usual $250 going rate and even delivers by Christmas. It matches the all-time low for one of the first times and marks one of the only markdowns we’ve seen so far. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review or just head below for a quick rundown on what to expect. We also break down the rest of the Jabra earbuds lineup, which is on sale, to go alongside the Elite 10.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Best price of the year drops Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $61.49 shipped. This is a new 2023 Amazon low at $3.50 under our previous Black Friday mention and marks the lowest in over a year. You’d normally pay $90, with today’s offer saving you 32% in order to achieve that best price of the year status. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So, instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits $530

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re not sold on the newer Flip 5, going with last year’s foldable at $530 is now an even better option. It’s down from the original $1,000 going rate and is an extra $15 under our previous mention from the end of last week.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

