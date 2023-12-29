Google Pixel 8 Pro sees end-of-year discount to $799, OnePlus Open from $1,400, more

As we report on our last batch of deals for 2023, today we’re tracking some end-of-the-year deals on the Google Pixel 8 Pro at $799. It comes joined by the OnePlus Open folding smartphone from $1,400, as well as other notable Google deals. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

End of year sale discounts Google Pixel 8 Pro

As the year comes to an end, you can keep locking in savings on Google’s latest Pixel 8 series smartphones. Right now on Amazon, you can score the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 shipped. This is $200 off the usual $999 going rate and matches the all-time low as only the second-ever discount, and it is also available at Best Buy. It’s the same price cut we saw last month through Thanksgiving week and should be the best price for putting it under the tree. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade-in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras too.

OnePlus Open folding smartphone now starts from $1,400

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,499.99. There’s no trade-in required on this 512GB smartphone, as the price drops from its usual $1,700 going rate. There’s $200 in savings attached, as well as one of the very first chances to save so far. We last saw this price back when the new release first launched, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,399.99 – otherwise, the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel, which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Best price of the year drops Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $61. This is a new 2023 Amazon low at $3.50 under our previous Black Friday mention, marking the lowest in over a year. You’d normally pay $90, with today’s offer saving you 32% in order to achieve that best-price-of-the-year status. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

