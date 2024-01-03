Rugged Galaxy Tab Active 5 appears in official-looking renders

Samsung has a widespread reputation that goes beyond the flagship phones and tablets we know and often see. The Galaxy Tab Active series is one of those unsung lineups, and official-looking renders give off a good look at the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is a good-looking set of tablets. They make use of clean, modern lines with a matte aluminum chassis. A premium look. However, the subset of users who need a device with similar power but much better protection from drops and impacts will need something a little more rugged. The tablet of choice has previously been the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, but recent leaks showcase the next generation from Samsung.

In a detailed breakdown from MSPowerUser, official-looking renders of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 make an appearance, showcasing the practical design. It’s worth noting that Samsung isn’t going for attractive as much as it’s set on ensuring the Galaxy Tab Active 5 can take a few hits without compromising too many modern features.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 houses an 8-inch WUXGA LCD display that comes in at 1920 x 1200. A substantial bezel lines the display, with a chin housing three navigation buttons. It’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a Galaxy Tab Active release since 2022 when the Tab Active 4 Pro debuted. Those devices utilized physical navigation buttons in landscape orientation, whereas the Galaxy Tab Active 3 in 2020 orientated them in portrait, like this generation.

The rear of the tablet is padded with what looks like plastic paneling, which will contribute to a little more durability and shock absorption. Each edge has a similar finish, with the right side housing volume rockers, a power button, and a customizable button. The original post notes that the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will have fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, which is fantastic to see.

Internally, there are two memory configurations – 4/64GB and 6/128GB. It would be nice to see more memory and storage for field workers who need more space, but that may come in a Pro edition later on. The tablet is powered by an Exynos 1380 built on a 5nm process. To power it all, Samsung quips it with a 5,050mAh battery.

The tablet will come with an IP68 water and dust-resistant S Pen, which carries the same rating as the tablet itself. For photos, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will bring a 13MP sensor capable of 4K recording at 30 fps.

There’s no word on when the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will be announced other than “in the coming weeks.” That could mean during CES in Las Vegas or during Galaxy Unpacked, where it will launch the Galaxy S24 series.