 Skip to main content

Rugged Galaxy Tab Active 5 appears in official-looking renders

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jan 3 2024 - 9:15 am PT
1 Comment
galaxy tab active 5

Samsung has a widespread reputation that goes beyond the flagship phones and tablets we know and often see. The Galaxy Tab Active series is one of those unsung lineups, and official-looking renders give off a good look at the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is a good-looking set of tablets. They make use of clean, modern lines with a matte aluminum chassis. A premium look. However, the subset of users who need a device with similar power but much better protection from drops and impacts will need something a little more rugged. The tablet of choice has previously been the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, but recent leaks showcase the next generation from Samsung.

In a detailed breakdown from MSPowerUser, official-looking renders of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 make an appearance, showcasing the practical design. It’s worth noting that Samsung isn’t going for attractive as much as it’s set on ensuring the Galaxy Tab Active 5 can take a few hits without compromising too many modern features.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 houses an 8-inch WUXGA LCD display that comes in at 1920 x 1200. A substantial bezel lines the display, with a chin housing three navigation buttons. It’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a Galaxy Tab Active release since 2022 when the Tab Active 4 Pro debuted. Those devices utilized physical navigation buttons in landscape orientation, whereas the Galaxy Tab Active 3 in 2020 orientated them in portrait, like this generation.

The rear of the tablet is padded with what looks like plastic paneling, which will contribute to a little more durability and shock absorption. Each edge has a similar finish, with the right side housing volume rockers, a power button, and a customizable button. The original post notes that the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will have fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, which is fantastic to see.

galaxy tab active 5

Internally, there are two memory configurations – 4/64GB and 6/128GB. It would be nice to see more memory and storage for field workers who need more space, but that may come in a Pro edition later on. The tablet is powered by an Exynos 1380 built on a 5nm process. To power it all, Samsung quips it with a 5,050mAh battery.

The tablet will come with an IP68 water and dust-resistant S Pen, which carries the same rating as the tablet itself. For photos, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will bring a 13MP sensor capable of 4K recording at 30 fps.

galaxy tab active 5

There’s no word on when the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will be announced other than “in the coming weeks.” That could mean during CES in Las Vegas or during Galaxy Unpacked, where it will launch the Galaxy S24 series.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch