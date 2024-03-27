Circle to Search coming to Pixel 6 series, Fold, and more, adding in-line translations

Following the Pixel 8 and 7 series, Circle to Search is finally coming to all Tensor-powered Pixel devices.

Circle to Search launched in January for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (as well as the Galaxy S24 series), while the March Feature Drop brought it to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google — starting this week — is rolling out Circle to Search to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a. It’s also now arriving on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. This is a server-side update, but make sure you have the latest version of the Google app installed. You’ll be able to long-press on the navigation bar once it’s live.

Finally, the visual search tool is “coming soon” to the Pixel Fold and Tablet to round out the Google hardware family.

Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, Circle to Search is adding a translation capability. After activating, a new button will appear next to the search bar. This will “instantly translate whatever’s on your screen.” The new text will seamlessly replace the original to help preserve context.

On the shopping front, Google is rolling out more personalized “style recommendations” when searching for apparel, shoes, and accessories, like “straw tote bags” or “men’s polo shirts.”

Users “can rate options with a thumbs up or thumbs down, or a simple swipe right or left, and instantly see personalized results.” Google will “remember your preferences” going forward if you ever return to this query.

If you made a mistake with your rating or don’t want to see personalized shopping results, you can easily manage your preferences: Just tap the three dots next to a Search result and look for personalization options in the “About this result” panel.

SGE is also testing (US English) trip ideas that should be similar to Gemini/Bard. For example, you can ask “plan me a 3 day trip to Philadelphia that’s all about history.”

…you’ll get a set of suggestions that includes attractions and restaurants, plus an overview of your flight and hotel options.

Google is leveraging information from other sites, Maps reviews, and photos, with Gmail, Docs or Maps export afterwards.