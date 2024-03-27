 Skip to main content

Google Maps getting ‘cleaner home screen’ with simplified bottom bar

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 27 2024 - 9:30 am PT
0 Comments

In addition to a trio of announcements around lists ahead of the summer travel season, Google Maps will be simplifying its bottom bar on mobile. 

There will be a “cleaner home screen with fewer tabs.” Google confirmed to us that this is in reference to the bottom bar, and not the carousel of place suggestions/filters below the search field. 

Right now, it consists of Explore, Go, Saved, Contribute (which looks somewhat FAB-esque with its plus icon), and Updates. We haven’t seen what the new design looks like just yet. It’s unclear if Google is removing them outright or consolidating to create new merged tabs.

Google Maps bottom bar
Google Maps bottom bar
Google Maps bottom bar

Besides the bottom bar, Google is also introducing “new pin colors that make it easier to find places on the map.”

This follows the big color update to the map layer that launched last year, while there’s also the new interface for directions and the removal of fullscreen UIs.

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com