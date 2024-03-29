Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 FE $100 off, Latest Backbone One Android controller $80, Bose Ultra buds $50 off, more

We are now ready to gather some of the highlight deals we spotted today on Android-friendly gear starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Tablet. This model is now starting at $350 for $100 in savings and a new Amazon low. Alongside that, one of the most beloved Android mobile gaming controllers, the latest Backbone One USB-C edition, is now at the best price of the year for a limited-time, and you’ll find the return of holiday pricing on the latest Bose Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds at $50 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on the 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Joining ongoing deals on the S9 FE+ model, Amazon is now offering the more compact 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Tablet starting from $349.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $20 under our previous mention from earlier this month and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. As part of this promotion, Amazon is also offering $50 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well – simply add the tablet above and the Galaxy Buds FE to your cart. This will knock 50% off the earbuds alongside the $100 in savings on the tablet itself. Check out our hands-on impressions here.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE on sale today features a 10.9-inch display alongside an IP68 rating to safeguard it against water and dust. The 128GB internal storage with the ability to add up to 1TB more via a microSD card is joined by up to 18 hours of battery life per charge (“get a full charge in less than 90 minutes”), an Exynos chipset, 8MP camera, and an included S Pen to “create, draw, and take notes.”

Beloved Backbone One USB-C Android controller hits best price of the year

We are now tracking a solid price drop on the latest USB-C edition of the beloved Backbone One mobile controller. Widely considered to be one of the best out there in the product category, both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the latest 2nd generation USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $79.99 shipped. You’ll find both the white PlayStation edition and the black Xbox-style model at the discounted rate. Regularly $100, these Android and iPhone 15 controllers are now a solid 20% off and at the lowest price we can find. Outside of the short-lived Black Friday and holiday offers last year at $10 less, this is the best price we have tracked since launch back in November. Check out our hands-on review right here.

They provide one of the best ways to enjoy just about “any game, anywhere” including App Store games like Call of Duty and Roblox, cloud games via Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade, and GeForce NOW, or via Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. You’ll find ultra-wide analog triggers, “highly accurate” thumbsticks, and a D-pad as well as pass-through charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack, alongside 2ng gen enhancements for wider compatibility and better fit on even more handsets (magnetic adapters included to support cases).

Latest Bose Ultra QuietComfort headphones and earbuds back to Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering some solid offers on the Bose Ultra earbuds and headphones. While the new open-style set is still at full price, we are tracking the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $249 shipped in all three colorways on Amazon. Regularly $299, this is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing from last year and delivers the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the best we have tracked directly on Amazon. Here’s our launch coverage and be sure to hit the jump for more details on the specs and a solid offer on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

As promised above, Amazon has also marked down the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones to $379 shipped in three colorways. Regularly $429, this is another $50 price drop on par with the Black Friday and holiday offers to match the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The spatial audio support delivers “an immersive experience that makes music feel more real” alongside the brand’s noise cancellation action – “Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio.” Built-in microphones for taking calls that filter out background noise also site alongside soft ear cushions, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Check out the rest of the Bose spring speaker deals right here as well.

