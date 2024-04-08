Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to $500, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 from $240, Chromebooks, more

If you’re not sold on the latest smartphones, Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value at $500. That $599 discount comes joined by Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 styles starting from $240 as well as Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at $389. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value at $500

Woot is offering the best price ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro to start the week. The unlocked 512GB version of the smartphone now sells for $500. Today’s offer is down from its original $1,099 price tag and marks a new all-time low of $599 off. There are three colorways available, and each one is actually $130 below our previous mention – which was on a 256GB model. We break down how this smartphone stacks up against the newer roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this elevated model.

Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 styles start from $240

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke 44mm for $300. It drops from $380 and comes complete with a Milanese Loop band. This $80 discount is the second-best price cut to date and the lowest offer in months. We did see it at $20 less once before. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke is also on sale at $240 as it drops down from $300. This is within $10 of the all-time low and the second-best price.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearables from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s, of course, a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in-depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus hits $389

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $389. You’d more regularly pay $499, and today’s offer marks the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of our previous mention from January, which is the all-time low and also the only other discount this year. Today’s offer is $110 off, too. The IdeaPad Flex 5i is Lenovo’s latest entry into the world of Chrome OS. It packs a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display with an Intel I3 processor and 8GB of memory. The folding design lets you convert the laptop form-factor into more of a tablet, too. Plus, it has all of the Chromebook Plus features that we detail below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $350 clearance discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $550. This drops the Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet from its usual $900 price tag down to a new all-time low. On top of just being $350 off, today’s offer is also only the first price cut of the year and an extra $50 below our previous mention from December. Today’s offer is the first time it has dropped below $600, too. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage

This might not be the latest flagship tablet from Samsung, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still one of the most capable models around. It comes centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and everything is powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This model sports 128GB of onboard storage and then backs it with support for 1TB microSD card expansion. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package.

Google’s official Pixel Fold cases drop to $46 in two styles

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel Fold Cases for $46.42 shipped. Today’s deals apply to a pair of different colors, letting you wrap your Google foldable in either Porcelain White or Bay Blue designs at far less than the usual $60 going rate. Each of the discounts save you 23% and mark the second-best prices of the year. Not to mention, this is a rare chance to score more than just a single style on sale at once – so you actually have a pick on what colorway to score.

These official Google Pixel Fold cases are proof that foldable phone covers can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed. Covering both halves of your foldable in a grippy, two-piece form-factor, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

