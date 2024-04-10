Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year at $649, official Google Pixel cases, more

The first discount of the year is making Nothing Phone (2) even more affordable at $649. It comes joined by a chance to save on official Google Pixel 7a cases in four colors starting at $22, as well as Google’s Nest x Yale Smart Lock at $229. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year

Amazon is offering the first Nothing Phone (2) discount of the year. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now sells for $649, down from the usual $699 price tag. It comes in Dark Grey with those iconic light-up Glyph features to boot, and it’s now $50 off. It’s the first discount since back in December, too. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus is now bundling its latest OnePlus Buds with any of its newest smartphones. A highlight is the flagship OnePlus 12 256GB at $800 complete with the OnePluds Buds Pro 2. The earbuds will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. That’s an extra $180 in value added onto the smartphone and the best discount we’ve seen. There was a $100 price cut at launch on the higher-end 512GB model, but now you can get an extra $80 in savings while also saving on the entry-level storage capacity for the first time.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage as well as 16GB of RAM.

Save on official Google Pixel 7a cases in four colors

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date the official Google Pixel 7a Cases. Across a few different styles, prices start at $22. This is down from the usual $30 price tag and marks a new all-time low. All four colors sell for $24 or less.

Wrapping your Pixel 7a in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review of the Pixel 7 Pro version, too.

Google’s Nest x Yale Smart Lock comes in three metal finishes

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $229. Today’s offer matches our previous mention as a $71 discount from its usual $300 price tag. This is the best of the year and the lowest since back in December. Unlike previous discounts, today’s offer actually applies to multiple finishes to blend in with different front door hardware. We also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

