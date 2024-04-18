ASUS Chromebox 5 hits $264, Galaxy Tab A9+ from $160, more in today’s best deals

All of today’s best deals land with the ASUS Chromebox 5 at $264, complete with Thunderbolt 4 and 2.5GbE. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ joins in on the savings and is now even more affordable starting from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ASUS Chromebox 5 with Thunderbolt 4 and 2.5GbE hits $264

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebox 5 for $264. This is a more entry-level configuration with an Intel Celeron chip and 128GB of storage. Today’s offer is one of the very first chances to save from the usual $300 price tag. It’s $36 off and a new all-time low to boot. Previous offers have only ever been around $10 off, so now you can score a real chance to cash in on a discount. We hardly ever see discounts on these desktop Chrome OS machines, either, making today’s price cut all the more notable.

The ASUS Chromebox 5 is effectively a Mac mini but for the Google world. It comes powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and is backed by 4GB of memory as well as 128GB of SSD storage. It also sports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well a 2.5GbE port on the back. Thunderbolt 4 also means you can connect it with external docks or monitors if the dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections aren’t quite to your liking. The whole build then comes packed into a low-profile design that’s made of recycled plastic and covered in a scratch-resistant textured surface.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ is now even more affordable from $160

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at $160 for the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity. Down to a new all-time low, today’s offer saves you $60 from its usual $220 price tag. Today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save and beats our previous mention from earlier in spring by an extra $10. There’s also the larger 128GB capacity model that’s on sale today, which drops down to $210 from its usual $270 price tag.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship this month. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

Samsung’s stylish Frame Smart 4K TVs double as digital artworks from $548

Amazon is now offering a fresh batch of deals on the complete lineup of Samsung Frame Smart 4K TVs. While you’ll find seven different sizes on sale, including everything from 32-inch all the way up to 85-inch models, a particular highlight has the 75-inch version at $1,895. This is a new all-time low from its usual $2,998 price tag. Today’s offer is $1,103 off and an extra $100 under our previous mention from back in January. If you’re not looking for something so cinematic, you can also save on other models starting at $548.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part, but also blends into your home decor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech. New this time around though is new interface that on top of visually overhauling the UI, also implements a new Samsung Art Store 2.0 with even more variety.

