Google Nest Cams start from $67, Jabra Elite 8 earbuds $161, Chromecasts, more

A new all-time low has the Nest Cam Indoor marked down to $67 to go alongside some of Google’s other Assistant cameras. Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds now have wind cancellation and sell for $161 on sale, and the first drop of the year takes 33% off the HD Chromecast with Google TV at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Cam Indoor lands at new Amazon low of $67

Amazon now offers the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor for $67 in several styles. Today’s offer is a new all-time low as a 33% discount from the usual $100 going rate. It’s one of the first times we’ve ever seen it drop below $70, which was our previous mention. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

While not entirely new all-time lows, some of the company’s other releases are going on sale today, too. Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year

Amazon is offering the first Nothing Phone (2) discount of the year. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now sells for $649, down from the usual $699 price tag. It comes in Dark Grey with those iconic light-up Glyph features to boot, and it’s now $50 off. It’s the first discount since back in December, too. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds now have wind cancellation

Jabra just launched the new wind detection feature on its Elite 8 Active earbuds, and now the first discount since is here. Courtesy of Amazon, the fitness-focused true wireless earbuds sell for $161. This is $39 off the usual $200 price tag and comes within $1 of the 2024 low. Today’s offer is the third-best offer to date and comes within $11 of the all-time low. We fully break down what that means below the fold while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out ambient noise and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves, joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything, of course, comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth, to round out the package.

First drop of the year takes 33% off the HD Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20. Today’s offer is the very first discount of the year. It drops from $30 in order to save you 33% and match the second-best price to date. This is the first chance to save since back over the holiday shopping season last year and comes within $2 of the all-time low. It hasn’t sold for less in well over a year.

As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]