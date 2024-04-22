Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 1.1 with NFC fix, more

Google is rolling out Android 15 Beta 1.1 today with a handful of bug fixes. It follows the last milestone two weeks ago. You can install using the factory image or on-device OTA.
AP31.240322.023 with the April 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.
- Fixed various issues with NFC that interfered with wallet apps and other NFC-dependent system operations. (Issue #333929007, Issue #333957918, Issue #334578498, Issue #334270672, Issue #334171753, Issue #336064427, Issue #333935278)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Developer Options settings screen to crash. (Issue #333941833)
- Fixed an issue that prevented some devices from updating properly to Beta 1. (Issue #333932298, Issue #333981062)
- Fixed a text clipping issue when trying to print. (Issue #334925832, Issue #334430062)
All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 1.1.
- Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments