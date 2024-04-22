 Skip to main content

Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 1.1 with NFC fix, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 22 2024 - 11:33 am PT
Google is rolling out Android 15 Beta 1.1 today with a handful of bug fixes. It follows the last milestone two weeks ago. You can install using the factory image or on-device OTA.

AP31.240322.023 with the April 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 1.1.

