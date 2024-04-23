The Oura Ring makes its way to Target’s physical and online store

The Oura Ring has primarily been available online since its release but has expanded more recently. Now, the Oura Ring series is making its way to physical Target locations and the company’s online store.

The Oura Ring is tricky to buy online. In order to get the right fit, it’s recommended that customers use a fitting kit that comes with a set of plastic rings that can be tried on, giving an accurate idea as to which size you’ll need for the final product. Once you get the right size, it’s smooth sailing.

As a fitness tracker, it’s actually become one of our favorites of the past year. It offers an in-depth app with tons of tracking data offered in a way that genuinely helps the user make changes to how they sleep and stay active. It’s also incredibly sleek, allowing for easy sleep tracking compared to a bulky smartwatch.

Starting on April 22, Oura has announced that the Oura Ring series will be available to purchase at Target. That includes select Target stores that will have specialized ring-sizing setup that allows users to get an accurate measurement. With that, the Oura Ring series will also be available on Target’s website for purchase.

Oura cites an interest in expanding attention on women’s health, as the Oura Ring has a pretty substantial cycle tracking toolkit. The move will likely put more eyes on the brand, which might be key to staying relevant as companies like Samsung make moves to develop its own smart rings.

This comes as Oura recently made the series available to purchase on Amazon and Best Buy.