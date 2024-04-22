Samsung Galaxy Ring leak raises questions about sizing

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring promises to bring health tracking to a smaller wearable than the company has ever offered, and leaks are offering more insight into the device ahead of its full launch. This week, a set of Galaxy Ring model numbers once again hints at the sizing options coming, but raises some questions.

The folks over at GalaxyClub this week published eight model numbers allegedly set to be used with Galaxy Ring. The numbers are as follows:

SM-Q500

SM-Q501

SM-Q502

SM-Q505

SM-Q506

SM-Q507

SM-Q508

SM-Q509

Presumably, these numbers relate to each sizing option, rather than differences in sensors and such. Samsung previously confirmed through models shown off at MWC 2024 that there will be at least nine sizes, so these model numbers are either missing a variant, or Samsung has removed a couple of options. Samsung had mentioned sizes ranging from US 5-13, with battery sizes varying based on size.

There are a few logical possibilities with these model numbers. The missing Q503 and Q504 could suggest Samsung is planning to offer one more size than previously mentioned, or these could perhaps be split by men’s and women’s sizes, or maybe Samsung’s choices on sizing have changed. It’s all up in the air at the moment.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Ring in July alongside new foldables.

