Google Pixel Watch 2 hits $300 in Monday’s best deals, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $250, more

The first price cut in months is going live on Google Pixel Watch 2 to headline Monday’s best deals starting at $300. It comes joined by the first-ever deal on Samsung’s recently-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $250 – complete with upgraded specs. Plus, you can drop Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 down to $17 each when you buy four. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First discount in months has Google Pixel Watch 2 starting at $300

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $300. This is $50 off the usual $350 price tag and the first price in months. It does match that previous mention from the beginning of February but is otherwise the second-best offer to date at within $14 of the all-time low from the holiday shopping season last year. You can also save on cellular LTE models at $330, down from $400. Keep reading for all of the details, and we also walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with upgraded specs

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet for $250. This drops the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration down from its usual $330 price tag for the very first time. Samsung just announced the refreshed tablet earlier in the month as an Amazon exclusive, and now the retailer is taking $80 off to deliver a new all-time low. The higher-capacity 128GB model is also on sale for $80 off, now dropping to $320 from its usual $400 going rate.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020 or its predessor from 2022, this more recent iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. The third time does in fact seem to be the charm, as Samsung is back with another take on the same form-factor as before. There’s a metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display.

The biggest change, however, for the Galaxy Tab S6 is the new Exynos 1280 chip that upgrades the previous Snapdragon 720G chip. Shipping with Android 14 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings. We take an even closer look at what’s new in our launch coverage.

Drop Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 down to $17 each when you buy 4

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Samsung’s latest SmartTag 2 Item Finders for $70. This bundle would typically set you back $100. Now, you can save $30 and score the best price to date. It beats our previous mention by an extra $2 and is only the second time it has ever dropped this low. While Android users are still waiting for Google to release its Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags, keys, suitcases – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Hisense 55-inch 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google TV hits $650

While Hisense is still offering up to $200 in official NBA gift cards with select 2023 models, Best Buy is now offering a deep price drop on its brand new 2024 Google smart TVs alongside the bonus credit. You can now score the latest Hisense 55-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $650. Regularly $800, this is $150 off the going rate on the brand new release and the lowest we can find. This same TV is selling for $830 directly from Amazon right now. Alongside the included value of the NBA gift card, you’re looking at $200 in savings on the latest 55-inch U7 Google TV from the brand.

The Hisense 55-inch Class U7 delivers a 4K mini-LED panel with the 144Hz rate the brand has become known for. From there, you’ll find Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay casting, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs (four total), and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility.

New Amazon low knocks $150 off Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet at $250. This model debuted late last year at $400 and is now seeing a sizable 38% price drop. This $150 in savings is the best we have tracked yet on Amazon, coming in at $50 under our previous mention to deliver a new all-time low there. Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet features a 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED screen to provide an on-the-go solution for Android, PC, Xbox, and other cloud gaming services that doesn’t require your handset like the brand’s more affordable Kishi mobile phone controllers.

Joining the 144Hz OLED display, the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet is powered by a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor with an active-cooled gaming chipset. Joining Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics, it also features direct access to the Razer Nexus dashboard for Android gaming – “launch games, explore recommendations, capture gameplay pictures and videos, or livestream gaming to the world” – but also works with Xbox Cloud Gaming and services.

