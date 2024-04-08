Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) arrives in the US as an Amazon Exclusive for $329

After debuting internationally in recent weeks, Samsung has released its refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in the US solely on Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is exactly what the name implies, a 2024 version of Samsung’s mid-range tablet that first debuted back in 2020. This latest iteration has the same design, S-Pen, screen, and measly 4GB of RAM. The only difference is a new Exynos processor and Android 14 out of the box.

The tablet is already for sale in some regions around the globe including the UK, but Samsung hasn’t yet listed it on its website.

That’s because, apparently, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be an Amazon Exclusive in the US market. The tablet will start at $329 for its 4GB/64GB model, and jump to $399 to double the storage (but not the RAM). Galaxy TabS6 Lite (2024) is available in “Oxford Gray,” “Chiffon Pink,” and “Mint” colorways, and is shipping immediately with Amazon Prime.

As we brought out recently, this particular tablet doesn’t present a great value for customers. The only advantage it has over the Galaxy Tab A9+ is S Pen support, while the Tab A9+ is over $100 cheaper in the US, and at least has the option to upgrade to 8GB of RAM.

The saving grace, though, is that Amazon is currently offering a bundle that nets you the Tab S6 Lite (2024) with a free $100 Amazon gift card, which really makes this a whole lot more compelling.

