 Skip to main content

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) arrives in the US as an Amazon Exclusive for $329

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 8 2024 - 1:51 pm PT
1 Comment

After debuting internationally in recent weeks, Samsung has released its refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in the US solely on Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is exactly what the name implies, a 2024 version of Samsung’s mid-range tablet that first debuted back in 2020. This latest iteration has the same design, S-Pen, screen, and measly 4GB of RAM. The only difference is a new Exynos processor and Android 14 out of the box.

The tablet is already for sale in some regions around the globe including the UK, but Samsung hasn’t yet listed it on its website.

That’s because, apparently, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be an Amazon Exclusive in the US market. The tablet will start at $329 for its 4GB/64GB model, and jump to $399 to double the storage (but not the RAM). Galaxy TabS6 Lite (2024) is available in “Oxford Gray,” “Chiffon Pink,” and “Mint” colorways, and is shipping immediately with Amazon Prime.

As we brought out recently, this particular tablet doesn’t present a great value for customers. The only advantage it has over the Galaxy Tab A9+ is S Pen support, while the Tab A9+ is over $100 cheaper in the US, and at least has the option to upgrade to 8GB of RAM.

The saving grace, though, is that Amazon is currently offering a bundle that nets you the Tab S6 Lite (2024) with a free $100 Amazon gift card, which really makes this a whole lot more compelling.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.