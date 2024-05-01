Amazfit Helio Ring gets a May 15 launch date with a $300 price tag

The smart ring market is starting to blow up as companies realize the demand exists. The latest company to announce an upcoming release is Zepp, which is launching the Amazfit Helio Ring starting at $300.

The Helio Ring debuted at CES 2024 and gained a lot of attention as one of the only physical competitors to the Oura Ring on display. The ring is made from a titanium alloy that is said to be skin-safe. It has several sensors in place to measure certain vitals, like your heart rate. On top of that, it’s perfect for sleep tracking since it takes up little space and can be comfortable to fall asleep wearing.

Zepp notes that the Amazfit Helio Ring “reaches its full potential” when paired with an Amazfit smartwatch. Apparently, the company’s app combines information from both devices and pulls recovery data from the ring while taking exercise info from the watch.

This is an interesting approach, considering most would want to wear a smart ring to eliminate the need for a smartwatch on the wrist. Wearing both seems counter-intuitive, as you would expect one or the other to measure all of your vitals as needed.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is launching on May 15. It’ll debut with a carried price tag of $300, though users will be able to half that by bundling the ring with the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra or Amazfit Cheetah Pro.

The Helio Ring won’t come in all sizes at first. According to the company, as inventory grows, more sizes will become available.