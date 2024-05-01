 Skip to main content

Now the Nothing Phone (2a) has ChatGPT widgets too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 1 2024 - 1:33 pm PT
0 Comments

A new update is rolling out to Nothing Phone (2a) that brings ChatGPT widgets and more with it.

Announced on Twitter/X today, Nothing is now rolling out Nothing OS 2.5.5 to Phone (2a). The update, which first arrived on Phone (2) last month, is headlined by the integration of ChatGPT into Nothing OS. This allows for widgets on the homescreen that speed up access to ChatGPT as well as support for interacting with the AI chatbot using your voice via Nothing Ear and Ear (a).

You’ll need Nothing OS 2.5.5 and the latest version of the ChatGPT app for Android to use the new widgets and integration on Phone (2a).

New gesture option in the Nothing X app for starting a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Works via Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to other Nothing audio products.

Added new ChatGPT widgets for fast and easy access from your home screen.

Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Nothing’s changelog further notes some camera improvements and other miscellaneous fixes, including auto-brightness and calls on Android Auto. Nothing OS 2.5.5 is rolling out now.

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing