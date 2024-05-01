Now the Nothing Phone (2a) has ChatGPT widgets too

A new update is rolling out to Nothing Phone (2a) that brings ChatGPT widgets and more with it.

Announced on Twitter/X today, Nothing is now rolling out Nothing OS 2.5.5 to Phone (2a). The update, which first arrived on Phone (2) last month, is headlined by the integration of ChatGPT into Nothing OS. This allows for widgets on the homescreen that speed up access to ChatGPT as well as support for interacting with the AI chatbot using your voice via Nothing Ear and Ear (a).

You’ll need Nothing OS 2.5.5 and the latest version of the ChatGPT app for Android to use the new widgets and integration on Phone (2a).

New gesture option in the Nothing X app for starting a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Works via Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to other Nothing audio products. Added new ChatGPT widgets for fast and easy access from your home screen. Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Nothing’s changelog further notes some camera improvements and other miscellaneous fixes, including auto-brightness and calls on Android Auto. Nothing OS 2.5.5 is rolling out now.

ChatGPT integration:

The following features are available with the latest ChatGPT app. Download via the Play Store.

