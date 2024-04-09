Nothing Phone (2a) Review: Just a little more than you’re paying for

Cheap phones got good a long time ago, but over the past several years, they’ve started to circle back to old ways yet again, with more and more bloatware and compromises. They generally just feel like you’re getting what you pay for, and that’s why Nothing Phone (2a) stands out – it’s just a bit better than that.

At $349, the Nothing Phone (2a) is a pretty affordable smartphone, and it stands out for a few reasons among other devices in this price range. That starts with the look.

The Nothing Phone (2a) follows up on the design legacy of the Phone (1) and Phone (2), but this time completely with plastic. The frame has a matte finish on its plastic which actually feels good to the touch, and is quite grippy in the hand. The back, meanwhile, is a glossy transparent plastic that lets you see the futuristic design on the back.

Under that backplate is the futuristic design typical to Nothing’s products. On the black model I’ve been testing, this design feels very subdued, to the point where I’d almost prefer it weren’t there at all. From the look of it, the white models are much better in this regard.

My only complaint about the hardware is just how scratch-tastic it is. After just a couple of days, both the pre-installed screen protector and the plastic backing had picked up a lot of damage. The screen protector is something I’d expect to gather scratches, but I’ve never had a factory protector scratch this noticeably this quickly.

The “Glyph” lights also return, this time with just three total light strips along the top half of the device. Two of these can simply turn on or off, while the other has granular control that can show the volume setting, countdowns to Google Calendar events or an Uber pickup, and, most usefully, as a timer. The lights can also match your ringtone, or even sync with music too. “Glyph” has some utility as a way of delivering notifications and I really like the timer, but I don’t think it’s worth buying the device on its own. But, luckily, there’s plenty of good stuff outside of that.

That includes the display, which is stellar for a $349 device. The 6.7-inch, FHD, AMOLED display is big and vibrant. Everything looks sharp and feels colorful, but it’s not the brightest screen, maxing out at 1,300 nits. In general use, it feels noticeably dimmer compared to Pixel 8 Pro and other Android flagships, and even versus the Pixel 7a which is much closer to its price range. The problem is compounded by the auto-brightness, which isn’t very sensitive and often leaves the display too dark for too long when moving between dark and bright environments. That can probably be addressed through software, though.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is also quite good, being both fast and reliable.

On that display, you’ll be dealing with Nothing OS 2.5, the brand’s skin on top of Android 14. I’ve been a pretty big fan of Nothing’s software to date, and that’s not changed here. Everything is surprisingly well polished and speedy, just like it was on Nothing Phone (2). You can read more about the software experience in our review of Phone (2).

The only difference is in performance.

The partially-custom MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro is noticeably slower than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in Phone (2), but you’ll only notice that while multitasking or gaming. In day to day use, this phone feels as speedy as any flagship, it just has a hiccup now and then. 8GB of RAM and the ability to use some of the on-board storage as additional memory helps keep the phone feeling fast, but it can only go so far. Occasionally I’ve noticed that apps need to reload, or that animations struggle to keep up. It’s nothing I wouldn’t expect on a phone at this price point, or even twice the cost.

Really, the only area I particularly felt the Nothing Phone (2a)’s price point was in the camera.

The duo of 50MP cameras can produce excellent results, but more often than not they lag behind most other devices. The biggest problem I’ve run into is speed, as the time between pressing the shutter button and the shot being taken can often be far too long. I’d expect this in low-light, but even in a bright room, I’ve run into this problem. Processing after the shot is taken also takes a while, but it’s acceptable.

Shots, in the end, are usually pretty decent. Some I’ve taken have had really good colors, but others have struggled with motion and lighting. In low light, the camera isn’t at all reliable, nor are the results all that impressive.

But, at $349, I didn’t expect much, and I’ve been overall fairly pleased.

Normally, my first recommendation for a cheap phone is whatever the current Pixel A-Series release is. And, for now, that’s still what it will be. But at over 40% cheaper, the Nothing Phone (2a) would perhaps be the best recommendation for a new smartphone at $350, even if the whole “Developer Program” schtick makes it complicated to buy in the US.

The problem is simply that I’m not sure who this is for. The flashy design appeals to tech enthusiasts, but the specs don’t. And the tough method of purchase in the States will turn off any buyers in this price range. In regions where Phone (2a) is sold widely, it’s very much worth considering because its price is definitely worthwhile.