Nothing Ear and Ear (a) are now shipping, and available on Amazon too

After launching last week, Nothing has started shipping Ear and Ear (a) to buyers, as well as having extended sales to Amazon.

Nothing Ear takes up the place of what was expected to be “Ear (3).” The new flagship earbuds retain the same design, case, and excellent sound quality of prior models, now with some audio improvements, new features, and other tweaks. Ear (a), meanwhile, offers similar sound quality and some stripped-back features for a price of just $99, making them one of the best values for earbuds on the market today.

In our early impressions, we were very pleased with the sound quality and value proposition of both earbuds.

Now, Nothing has started shipping the products from its online store. Ear and Ear (a) are now shipping immediately from nothing.tech.

Beyond that, both earbuds have also now launched on Amazon. Nothing Ear and Ear (a) retain their same $149 and $99 price points through Amazon, though the Ear (a)’s yellow color is not available for purchase. Like Nothing’s other products sold through Amazon, both earbuds are sold through seller “Essential-Tech” – Nothing confirmed to 9to5Google that this partner is its official sales channel on Amazon.

Currently, Ear (a)’s white color is available with immediate Prime shipping, but all other models are delayed by a few days at least.

Are you buying Nothing Ear or Ear (a)?

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram