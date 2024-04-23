 Skip to main content

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) are now shipping, and available on Amazon too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 23 2024 - 9:45 am PT
0 Comments

After launching last week, Nothing has started shipping Ear and Ear (a) to buyers, as well as having extended sales to Amazon.

Nothing Ear takes up the place of what was expected to be “Ear (3).” The new flagship earbuds retain the same design, case, and excellent sound quality of prior models, now with some audio improvements, new features, and other tweaks. Ear (a), meanwhile, offers similar sound quality and some stripped-back features for a price of just $99, making them one of the best values for earbuds on the market today.

In our early impressions, we were very pleased with the sound quality and value proposition of both earbuds.

Now, Nothing has started shipping the products from its online store. Ear and Ear (a) are now shipping immediately from nothing.tech.

Beyond that, both earbuds have also now launched on Amazon. Nothing Ear and Ear (a) retain their same $149 and $99 price points through Amazon, though the Ear (a)’s yellow color is not available for purchase. Like Nothing’s other products sold through Amazon, both earbuds are sold through seller “Essential-Tech” – Nothing confirmed to 9to5Google that this partner is its official sales channel on Amazon.

Currently, Ear (a)’s white color is available with immediate Prime shipping, but all other models are delayed by a few days at least.

Are you buying Nothing Ear or Ear (a)?

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear
Nothing Ear (a)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.