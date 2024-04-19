 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing earbuds get ChatGPT integration with latest update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 19 2024 - 12:54 pm PT
Following the launch of Nothing Ear and Ear (a) this week, Nothing is also rolling out a new update for Nothing Phone (2) which delivers quite a few upgrades, including ChatGPT integration.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 is rolling out now to Phone (2) – not to Phone (1) and Phone (2a) just yet – with several new additions. There’s support for Android’s UltraHDR (called “Ultra XDR” on Nothing phones), a RAM booster option, a new recorder widget, a new battery widget, and more.

The biggest addition, though, is native integration of ChatGPT into Nothing’s products.

Nothing Phone (2) will get a couple of widgets with ChatGPT – one for voice input, the other for text – and there will be a new button on screenshot and clipboard pop-ups to bring that content into ChatGPT.

Nothing explains:

Added new ChatGPT widgets to launch ChatGPT in different modes from your home screen for quicker access.

Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste the content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Nothing’s ChatGPT integration also extends to Ear and Ear (a) as well. You’re required to be paired to a Nothing phone, but when paired, both earbuds can start voice conversations with ChatGPT without ever pulling out the phone.

The full changelog for Nothing OS 2.5.5 is available on Nothing’s website now.

