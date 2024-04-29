Nothing Phone (2a) is getting a blue color, but only in India

The Nothing Phone (2a) just launched a couple of months ago and it’s now getting it’s first special release in a new blue colorway.

At launch the Nothing Phone (2a) offered three colors. Black, white, and “milk,” a slightly off-white. There’s a “Community Edition” in the pipeline right now, but Nothing has today released a new version of the device in blue.

The Nothing Phone (2a)’s blue color is quite dark, close to navy, but has some nice touches like a reflective portion in the top right corner.

This is, notably, Nothing’s first blue product. The company has stuck to a monochrome look since its launch, but is stepping into colors now with this new blue color as well as the yellow on its new Nothing Ear (a).

However, this new Nothing Phone (2a) variant is exclusive to India for the time being. There’s no word on it releasing outside of the country and, even there, it’s only going to be sold through Flipkart. The new variant releases on May 2 and will be sold at ₹19,999 for a limited time.

What do you think of this new color option?

