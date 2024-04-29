 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) is getting a blue color, but only in India

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 29 2024 - 7:14 am PT
2 Comments

The Nothing Phone (2a) just launched a couple of months ago and it’s now getting it’s first special release in a new blue colorway.

At launch the Nothing Phone (2a) offered three colors. Black, white, and “milk,” a slightly off-white. There’s a “Community Edition” in the pipeline right now, but Nothing has today released a new version of the device in blue.

The Nothing Phone (2a)’s blue color is quite dark, close to navy, but has some nice touches like a reflective portion in the top right corner.

This is, notably, Nothing’s first blue product. The company has stuck to a monochrome look since its launch, but is stepping into colors now with this new blue color as well as the yellow on its new Nothing Ear (a).

However, this new Nothing Phone (2a) variant is exclusive to India for the time being. There’s no word on it releasing outside of the country and, even there, it’s only going to be sold through Flipkart. The new variant releases on May 2 and will be sold at ₹19,999 for a limited time.

What do you think of this new color option?

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing