Deals: Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite all-time low, Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter $55, more

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break collection of the best Android-friendly deals is now ready and waiting for you below. The arguable headliner here is the best price we have tracked yet on Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen starting from $230 – that’s up to $140 in savings. From there, we have one of the best prices on Motorola’s beloved MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter and a massive $170 price drop on Android-ready Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones. Head below for everything.

New Amazon all-time low hits Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen

We are now tracking the best prices yet on the new 2024 release of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet. You’ll find the regularly $330 64GB configuration marked down to $229.99 shipped in all three colorways, but the regular $400 128GB version is also now seeing a deep sale price down at $259.99 shipped. That’s $100 in savings on the base model and $140 off the higher-end configuration. Both options undercut our previous mentions by as much as $70, but it’s hard to deny the value on the 128GB model for $30 more.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a notable way to land Samsung’s mid-tier Android tablet experience without breaking the bank, and now we are tracking the best prices yet on the 2024 edition – this is not the same as the 2000 or 2020 releases. More details here.

Motorola’s beloved MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter hits one of its best prices

Over at Amazon today, you’ll find one of the best prices we have tracked on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $54.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price at $90 directly from Motorola and is now at the best price we can find. Landing on par with the lowest total we have tracked from Amazon in well over a year now, today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by a few bucks to upgrade your in-car entertainment system. A favorite around here and widely considered to be a best-in-class solution, the MA1 upgrades your setup with Android Auto support and wireless connectivity.

Allowing users to side-step ever having to plug a smartphone in physically, it provides a wireless connection point to your car’s entertainment/audio system. Simply jack it into your ride over USB-A and you’re, more or less, ready to go – hit up our hands-on review for a detailed look at the user experience.

Android-ready Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones see massive price drop

While this past weekend brought in some seriously notable price drops on Beats Studio Buds and the Beats Studio Buds+, this morning we are turning our attention to the brand’s pro-grade over-ear experience. Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones at $179.95 shipped. This is a regularly $350 set of headphones that are nearly 50% off the going rate to land at the lowest we have tracked all year on Amazon. Now $20 under our previous mention, this offer is matching the best we have tracked from Amazon all-time outside of a very limited Black Friday deal for $10 less. While we certainly enjoyed our time with the brand’s new Beats Solo 4 recently, those of you looking for that sealed-in, over-ear noise cancellation action will want to head below for more details on the Beats Studio Pro – they are now $20 less than the new Solo 4 set.

