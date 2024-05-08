‘Sonic Rumble’ is a Fall Guys-like multiplayer game coming to Android and iOS

Sega today announced “Sonic Rumble,” a new mobile game coming to Android and iOS starring Sonic The Hedgehog and other characters from the series in a “mobile royale” winner-takes-all competition.

“Sonic Rumble” is a 32-player game that’s similar to Fall Guys. The game pits all players against one another in a race the finish line with a changing landscape and obstacles along the way. The game takes place in a “cheery toy world” created by Sonic’s usual villain, Dr. Eggman.

The game features cosmetics to change and style your character, and appears to bring in many Sonic characters that don’t always appear in mainstream titles.

Sega explains:

In Sonic Rumble, players will take control of toy figures to compete in thrilling 32-player battle royale challenges, racing against each other to collect the most rings and prove themselves to be the fastest in the toybox. With iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe available for customization, players can create their own unique avatars and dive into the action-packed gameplay.

The game was built in collaboration with Rovio and will be releasing on both Android and iOS. It’s not mentioned whether or not the game will be free-to-play, but it will be releasing in a closed beta test on May 24 ahead of its formal release “this winter.” Players can sign up for the test on Sega’s website.