 Skip to main content

‘Sonic Rumble’ is a Fall Guys-like multiplayer game coming to Android and iOS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 8 2024 - 11:50 am PT
0 Comments

Sega today announced “Sonic Rumble,” a new mobile game coming to Android and iOS starring Sonic The Hedgehog and other characters from the series in a “mobile royale” winner-takes-all competition.

“Sonic Rumble” is a 32-player game that’s similar to Fall Guys. The game pits all players against one another in a race the finish line with a changing landscape and obstacles along the way. The game takes place in a “cheery toy world” created by Sonic’s usual villain, Dr. Eggman.

The game features cosmetics to change and style your character, and appears to bring in many Sonic characters that don’t always appear in mainstream titles.

Sega explains:

In Sonic Rumble, players will take control of toy figures to compete in thrilling 32-player battle royale challenges, racing against each other to collect the most rings and prove themselves to be the fastest in the toybox. With iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe available for customization, players can create their own unique avatars and dive into the action-packed gameplay.

The game was built in collaboration with Rovio and will be releasing on both Android and iOS. It’s not mentioned whether or not the game will be free-to-play, but it will be releasing in a closed beta test on May 24 ahead of its formal release “this winter.” Players can sign up for the test on Sega’s website.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing