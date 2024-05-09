Deals: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 configs up to $120 off, OnePlus 12 from $700, and more

It’s that time of day again…the time to save you some serious cash. Today’s Android deals are headlined by one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 – Amazon is now undercutting the official Samsung sale. From there, we have a solid deal on OnePlus 12 smartphones at $100 off, including both configurations starting from $700 shipped. Head below for more details on both, and the rest of today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 now at some of the best prices ever

While Samsung is having a sale of its own on the latest Galaxy Tab S9 Android tablets, Amazon has now dropped its prices even lower from what we were tracking last week to undercut the official deals. One highlight here, and the most affordable of the bunch, has the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 down at $679.99 shipped. This is a regularly $800 flagship experience that is now seeing a deep $120 price drop. This Amazon offer undercuts the discount directly from Samsung by $20 and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked since release. The same goes for the 256GB model as well – this is a regularly $920 tablet that is now down at $781.63 on Amazon to beat out the $800 sale price at Samsung.

OnePlus 12 smartphones now $100 off at Amazon

After seeing a particular notable $300 price drop on OnePlus Open foldable handsets yesterday, now it’s time for a deal on one of the latest from the brand. Amazon is now offering the 512GB configuration of the OnePlus 12 down at $799.99 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from the usual $900 price tag and then lowest price we can find. Today’s deal matches the launch pricing we tracked earlier this year and delivers a price on par with the best straight-up cash discounts we have seen on Amazon. While we did track some bundle offers that threw in some free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, those started at $800 for the 256GB variant. And speaking of which, Amazon has also now knocked $100 off the regularly $800 256GB model for a total of $699.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest cash discount we have seen on Amazon. In our hands-on review, we said the OnePlus 12 is “simply the best value in an Android flagship.”

Android-friendly Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC start at just $75

Just after going hands-on with the new Beat Solo 4and with the more entry-level Beats Solo Buds now in the pipeline for release this summer, we are tracking some notable offers on the Beats Studio Buds+ with active noise cancelling at $129.99 shipped, or down at $74.99 shipped in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition. As far as the new listings go, this is a straight up $40 off you’ll find at both Best Buy and Amazon right now on the transparent, ivory, and black/gold set. On the certified refurbished side of things, this is $25 under our previous Woot Grade A refurb mention and the lowest price we can find for a set of Beats Studio Buds+. The Geek Squad units are “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.”

