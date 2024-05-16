 Skip to main content

Here’s the new Google Maps bottom bar with fewer tabs

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 16 2024 - 7:45 am PT
Back in March, Google’s announcement about the latest Maps travel features included a mention of how the app is getting a “cleaner home screen.” At I/O 2024, we get a glimpse at the new Google Maps bottom bar.

Google said a “cleaner home screen with fewer tabs” is coming. At the moment, we have Explore, Go, Saved, Contribute, and Updates.

And just in time for the warmer weather, you’ll start seeing new design updates that give Maps a fresh new look — including a cleaner home screen with fewer tabs, and new pin colors that make it easier to find places on the map.

During “The latest in Material Design” I/O 2024 session, the Google Maps team demoed how “they ship features to production using Material for Compose.” We see the new Google Maps bottom bar on Android with three tabs: Explore, You, and Contribute. 

new Google Maps bottom bar

Explore and Contribute are unchanged, with the former staying in the same position. You leverages the same icon as Saved, but now includes the Notifications feed that was previously shown in Updates. Located at the center, this is presumably where you find Your lists.

Go, which showed frequent traps, is no longer in the bottom bar, which doesn’t use a tall design to show as much map content as possible. It’s not clear when this will begin rolling out.

Google Maps bottom bar

Google also showed a new Arrival card design that the team is still exploring. Google Maps is also set to adopt the expressive carousel. This is also still being explored, but we see it in use for “Discover through photos.”  

