 Skip to main content

Google Maps redesign back in testing with more changes on Android [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 3 2024 - 11:11 am PT
11 Comments

Back in February, Google Maps started testing a big redesign of the Android app. On my devices/account it was pulled after a few weeks, but it’s now rolling back out with some noticeable refinements.

This redesign gets rid of several fullscreen UIs and replaces them with sheets that preserve background context. Ideal for in-app navigation, it takes some cues from Apple Maps in that regard by better emphasizing the map layer throughout the app. You close them by tapping a close button — next to share — in the top-right corner, while the corners are much more rounded.

Current design vs. new redesign

Google Maps redesign
Google Maps redesign

One change Google made from the first take of this redesign is how sheets are no longer double-backed. That was presumably an attempt to create a depth effect with the single sheet approach today much cleaner. Besides being more straightforward, you get to see a little bit more information per screen.

The biggest aspect of this redesign is when searching for directions. At the top, you just get fields for the start location and destination. It’s no longer edge-to-edge, while the driving, public transit, walking, ride hailing, and cycling options have been moved to the bottom for improved reachability.

Previous vs. new redesign

Google Maps directions redesign
Google Maps redesign
Google Maps directions redesign
Google Maps redesign

This Google Maps redesign is not yet widely rolled out (version 11.127.x on Android) and may still be in testing. It’s a server-side update and we have only spotted it on one account as of today.

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing