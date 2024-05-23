 Skip to main content

Google’s Gemini Advanced subscriber survey asks about trust and usage

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 23 2024 - 4:28 pm PT
Gemini 1.5 Pro in Gemini Advanced is just over a week old and Google is emailing a survey to AI Premium subscribers today. At I/O 2024, the company shared that over 1 million people “have signed up to try it” since its launch three months ago, and that it “continues to show strong momentum.”

Google starts by asking how satisfied you are with Gemini Advanced before diving into specific aspects: Ease of Use, Speed, Accuracy, Cost, Conversational Style, Helpfulness, and Look & Feel.

Then there’s a question about “what areas is Gemini Advanced the most helpful for you”: Brainstorming, Academic help, Getting information, Getting advice, Delegating tasks, Planning, Work-related tasks, or Creating content. 

Meanwhile, we’ve replicated the most interesting questions from the survey below, starting with: “What, if anything, keeps you from using Gemini Advanced more often?”

  • Difficult to Use: Not sure how to use Gemini Advanced effectively
  • Unclear Value: Not sure how Gemini Advanced can help me
  • Privacy Concerns: Worried about how my data will be used
  • Not Top-of-Mind: Don’t think of using Al products, like Gemini Advanced, very often
  • Satisfied with Existing Products: Currently use other products/ tools that meet my needs
  • Trustworthiness: Have concerns about the accuracy or reliability of responses
  • Other
  • None of the above, already use Gemini Advanced often

Also of note is: “Overall, how much do you trust Gemini Advanced?”

The emailed survey closes by asking what other AI products “do you use at least once in a typical week?”: Meta AI, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT (Free), ChatGPT Plus, Other, or “Don’t use any other Al products.” 

