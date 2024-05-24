Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ from $160, Pixel 7 Pro up to $630 off, Official Samsung Galaxy S24/+ cases from $22, more

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale rolls on and we are now ready to head into Memorial Day weekend with some of the best prices ever on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ from $160. From there, unlocked Pixel 7 Pro configurations are seeing some serious clearance pricing starting from $400 – there’s up to $630 in savings here – alongside official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases starting at $22 (or up to 42% off). You’ll find all of this plus even more waiting down below.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ now back at all-time lows from $160

Today we are once again tracking the best deal yet on Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+. This entry-level tablet debuted late last year as one of the latest in the lineup to offer folks a budget-friendly point of entry into the Galaxy tab experience. Now, you’ll find the 64GB version directly from Samsung on sale at $159.99 shipped alongside the upgraded 128GB model selling for $209.99 shipped as part of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. Both of these deals are also now matched over at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deals come in at $10 under our previous mentions and match the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon – both configurations have only ever dropped this low once before today there. You’re looking at a straight up $60 in savings off the regular $220 and $270 price tags. Head below for more details.

Unlocked Pixel 7 Pro configs now start down at $400

We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. While the newer Pixel 8 Pro is out there, the 7 Pro remains a more than capable handset and you can score some serious deals on them. Over at Woot, you’ll find the Pixel 7 Pro starting at $399.99 for the 128GB model, $439.99 for the 256GB, and $469.99 for 512GB, all of which with free Prime shipping and 1-year warranties directly from Google. A $6 delivery fee will apply without a Prime membership. Regularly $899, $999, and $1,099 right now at Google, you’re looking at up to $630 in savings, all of the color options (if you get in before they start selling out), and a price well below our previous Amazon mention. These devices are currently available on Amazon, but you won’t even find a reputable third-party sellers with prices like these. Check out our hands-on review.

Official Samsung Galaxy S24/+ cases now start from $22

While we are still tracking some big-time price drops on Samsung S24/+ and Ultra handsets with as much as $250 in savings attached, we have also spotted some notable deals on the official cases too. One that immediately caught our eye was the official Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case starting from $28.91 shipped. This is a regularly $50 cover that still fetches as much directly from Samsung right now. The Dark Violet model, which is now 42% off, is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low, for example. If you’re the type to favor the first-party accessories, this deal and some of the options below are worth a closer look while they are sitting well below the MSRPs. Hit the jump for more details.

Samsung is now offering a massive up to $1,300 off The Frame smart TVs from $900

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

Now, one thing you’ll want to keep in mind here is that you can save a touch more on the smaller models by way of Amazon on both the latest and previous models, as has been the case on almost all of these Samsung deals this week. We are only talking about a few bucks here, and you won’t find the 2024 85-inch model on sale there (at least not yet), but savings are savings.

Hundreds of early Memorial Day deals now live! Samsung, smart home, TVs, apparel, more

The Memorial Day deals have arrived. While every year we track loads of notable Memorial Day deals and promotions, it feels like the price drops are landing earlier than usual on everything from Apple, Beats, and Samsung gear, to smart home products from ecobee, Ring, and Blink, alongside loads of e-bikes and TVs, smartphone accessories, and apparel. Amazon has already flipped its Gold Box over to feature its Memorial Day deals, Best Buy is now offering up to $500 in gift cards on major appliances (or even $1,000 in some cases), there are $600 in savings now live on the official Rad Power site, up to 50% off Greenworks tools, and the list goes on.

