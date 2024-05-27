Memorial Day deals: Samsung Galaxy gear, Google Pixel Watch 2, OnePlus, and much more

Memorial Day has arrived and all of the most notable price drops we have tracked through last week, this past weekend, and right up until this morning are waiting below. Ranging from Samsung’s latest S9 Galaxy Tabs, to its flagship S24 handsets, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables, the deals then carry over to the Google Pixel ecosystem, the latest from OnePlus, Motorola, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of the best Memorial Day Android deals we are tracking.
Table of contents
Samsung Memorial Day Galaxy Tab deals
- Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with S Pen now at $479
- Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage down at $720
- Samsung’s affordable 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is now back down to $250
- Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ now back $160
Samsung Galaxy S24 and Z Flip 5 deals
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen now $250 off
- Official Samsung Galaxy S24/+ cases now start from $22
- Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 hits new $850 Amazon low (Reg. $1,120)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models from $240, Buds Pro 2 bundles, and more
Google Pixel and Nest deals
- Unlocked Pixel 7 Pro configs now start down at $400 (Up to $630 off)
- Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is now $50 off down at $300 in two styles, Pixel 1 from $180
- Google’s 2nd gen Nest Hub smart display is now 40% off for Memorial Day at $60
OnePlus smartphone deals
- OnePlus 12 smartphones now $100 off at Amazon, deals from $700
- OnePlus Open foldable handsets at new $1,400 low ($300 off)
- OnePlus 12R 256GB smartphone at $530 ($70 off)
Motorola smartphone deals
- Motorola’s razr+ now $300 off: $700 (Reg. $1,000), more
- Motorola Edge (2023) smartphone with 144Hz curved display now $350
Google Smart TV deals
- Hisense’s 2024 larger-than-life 100-inch Smart Google TV now $2,300 ($5,200 value)
- TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch S5 4K Smart Google TV is now down at $2,000 (At least $1,000 off)
- Save at least $450 on the new 75-inch Hisense U8 144Hz Google Smart TV
- Hisense 100-inch 144Hz U8 Google Smart TV down at $3,300 + $200 gift card ($5,200 value)
- New lows hit Hisense 2024 U6/7/8 Google Smart TVs from $449
- And even more…
Hundreds of Memorial Day deals now live!
Memorial Day deals have arrived for 2024. And, as we head into the weekend, there are literally thousands of price drops now live on Amazon, Best Buy, and just about everywhere else. You’ll find everything from Apple and Samsung gear to Amazon’s in-house ecosystem of tech to smart home gear from the biggest names in the space, right through to more EVs and e-bikes than you could imagine to get you ready for summer. Memorial Day deals, of course, also carry over to the fashion and footwear world from all of your favorite brand names joined by robot vacuum cleaning systems, portable power stations, home appliances, and just about every one of our favorite smartphone accessory makers are serving up big-time price drops on MagSafe gear, chargers, cases, and more. Check out our complete collection of the best Memorial Day deals on tap for 2024 right here.
