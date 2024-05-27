 Skip to main content

Memorial Day deals: Samsung Galaxy gear, Google Pixel Watch 2, OnePlus, and much more

May 27 2024
Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day has arrived and all of the most notable price drops we have tracked through last week, this past weekend, and right up until this morning are waiting below. Ranging from Samsung’s latest S9 Galaxy Tabs, to its flagship S24 handsets, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables, the deals then carry over to the Google Pixel ecosystem, the latest from OnePlus, Motorola, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of the best Memorial Day Android deals we are tracking.

Table of contents

Samsung Memorial Day Galaxy Tab deals

  • Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with S Pen now at $479
  • Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage down at $720
  • Samsung’s affordable 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is now back down to $250
  • Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ now back $160
samsung galaxy z flip

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Z Flip 5 deals

Google Pixel and Nest deals

oneplus open google pixel fold

OnePlus smartphone deals

Motorola smartphone deals

Google Smart TV deals

Hundreds of Memorial Day deals now live!

Memorial Day deals have arrived for 2024. And, as we head into the weekend, there are literally thousands of price drops now live on AmazonBest Buy, and just about everywhere else. You’ll find everything from Apple and Samsung gear to Amazon’s in-house ecosystem of tech to smart home gear from the biggest names in the space, right through to more EVs and e-bikes than you could imagine to get you ready for summer. Memorial Day deals, of course, also carry over to the fashion and footwear world from all of your favorite brand names joined by robot vacuum cleaning systems, portable power stations, home appliances, and just about every one of our favorite smartphone accessory makers are serving up big-time price drops on MagSafe gear, chargers, cases, and more. Check out our complete collection of the best Memorial Day deals on tap for 2024 right here.

