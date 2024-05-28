 Skip to main content

Deals: Google Pixel Watch 2 $50 off, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with S Pen down at $479, Galaxy Buds FE from $74, more

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | May 28 2024 - 9:06 am PT
0 Comments

There are still plenty of hangover Memorial Day deals live, but we also have some feature offers to scope out down below. The latest Google Pixel Watch 2 is now seeing a straight up $50 price drop alongside the original model starting at $180 shipped. From there we move over to the Samsung world with the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ down at $479 and the matching Galaxy Buds FE on sale starting from $74 shipped. Head below for a complete look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals and even more from this past weekend right here

Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is now $50 off down at $300

Amazon is now offering some notable discounts on Google Pixel Watch 2 at $299.99 shipped in various styles. This is the latest wearable from Google that typically fetches $350 and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a quick drop to $292 for the holidays last year (in select colors for about a day or two). Head below for a deal on the original Google Pixel Watch and get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

Folks that aren’t enamored by the latest and greatest can score the previous-generation Google Pixel Watch starting form $179.99 shipped in various colorways. Delivering a nearly identical look to the newer model, this was and originally $280 piece of kit that’s now $100 under that to match the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year. 

Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with S Pen now starts at $479

Joining this morning’s offer on the Tab S9 at $720, Amazon has now dropped the price down on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to $479 shipped. Regularly $600, this is over $120 off the going rate and well below the $550 sale price we are tracking directly from Samsung right now. While we have seen the silver model drop to $469 a couple times at Amazon, today’s deal is a new Amazon low on the gray and lavender options. The FE Tabs deliver a sort of mid-tier solution from Samsung, coming in at well under the price of the flagship S9 model – the 12.4-inch S9 starts at $1,000 – but with a far more pro-grade and rich feature set than some of the brand’s far more entry-level solutions.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE now start from $74

Samsung debuted the latest entry to its current-generation earbuds last fall and now we are tracking one of the best prices yet. Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE on sale right now from $73.99 shipped in both the Graphite and White colorways. Regularly $100 and still fetching $80 from Samsung, this is a straight up 26% price drop on the white set and 25% on the graphite– it is the lowest price we can find. If the brand’s entry-level set will do the trick for you, today’s deal is worth a look. This is even lower than our previous methionine on the white set and the lowest we have tracked since a few drops to $70 over the holidays and in new year sales. 

