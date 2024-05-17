 Skip to main content

YouTube Music rolls out Now Playing gradient redesign on iPhone

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 17 2024 - 7:45 pm PT
After rolling out to Android in December, YouTube Music’s gradient background redesign of Now Playing is now live on the iPhone.

Previously, YouTube Music selected a solid color based on album art for the Now Playing background. This redesign applies a gradient that is lighter on top and darker below. This helps  play/pause, next/back, shuffle, and repeat, as well as the scrubber and carousel of buttons, stand out more. 

Up Next, Lyrics, and Related are no longer housed in a container, with the text buttons just floating in place. You can still swipe up to quickly access your queue (even though there’s no pull tab indicator). The darker background is also apparent in Up Next. 

This Now Playing gradient revamp is widely rolling out with version 7.01 of YouTube Music for iPhone and iPad. If you’re not seeing it yet, close the app from multitasking and relaunch. 

Speaking of the tablet, the iOS app still does not have a dual-column layout to match the Android experience.

