 Skip to main content

YouTube Music ending free background play that was exclusive to Canada

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 29 2024 - 8:47 pm PT
0 Comments

Back in 2021, YouTube Music introduced free background listening of radio stations in Canada. This mobile experience was never brought to other countries and is now ending.

In short, YouTube Music is reverting the experience it trialed in Canada. Free users in that one country were able to listen to “continuous radio stations” in the background. This meant you could leave the app and/or turn the screen off. Google never expanded this offering.

In July, YTM for Android and iOS users in Canada will be able to “enjoy music on demand (instead of shuffle only)” with ads. This is the experience available in other parts of the world. Playback will stop if the app isn’t in the foreground. Also “free of charge” are music videos, the Samples tab, and “made-for-you playlists and mixes.”

To get background play and “music integrations with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto” — which is not a new limitation — in Canada, you will need a paid YouTube Premium of Music Premium subscription.

This change was announced today via email and is rolling out starting July 8. 

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing