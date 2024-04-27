Fitbit․com shop closes, replaced by Google Store

Following the “Google Fitbit” branding change last month, the fitbit.com online shop is no more, with the Google Store taking over.

Until recently, Fitbit maintained its pre-existing store from before the acquisition. There are still product pages on fitbit.com, but everything has a “Buy on Google Store” button. (It’s probably worth keeping that domain — brand + .com — around for the foreseeable future.) The latest store.google.com prices and discounts are reflected on the listings.

A message explains how: “Fitbit is now part of Google, so your checkout and purchase will be completed on Google Store.”

This is a small change in the grand scheme and one we expected once the Google Store in March added a slew of smartwatch and tracker accessories, including bands, charging cables, and the Aria Air scale. The Watches & Trackers landing page was also thoroughly revamped.

The consolidation also helps streamline inventory and management. Back in January, Fitbit moved its Help Center to Google’s infrastructure.

Speaking of fitbit.com, Google earlier this week fixed a bug wherein the Fitbit Dashboard would be blank.

More on Fitbit: