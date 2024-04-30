You can now buy Google merch on the online Google Store with your Pixel

Besides Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices, the online Google Store is now selling company merch. Swag includes water bottles, clothing, and some actual toys.

Appearing alongside other accessories, you can now purchase the following:

$40 Google Basketball: “Clock’s winding down. Google Basketball in your hands. You shoot. Everyone is mesmerized by the colors spinning into a beautiful rainbow blur. Make? Miss? Either way, it’s going to look cool.”

$32 Google Nalgene Water Bottle: “First do a Google search on the importance of hydration, then get this lightweight water bottle with measurement markers to keep the H2O within sipping distance all day long.”

$55 Google Bike Figurine: “Whether riding to campus or between meetings, bikes are an essential part of Google life. And now one can be an essential part of your desk decor. Just don’t ride it – unless you’re 8″ tall.”

$29 Google Thermal Water Bottle: “If you love Google and cold water, well, you’re going to double love this Google-branded thermal bottle. It keeps your drink cold, your hands warm, and your hydration on point.”

$32 Google Dino Cap: “The award-winning Chrome Dino game gave people a reason to smile when their internet was down. Now the pixelated T-Rex can make everyone smile from the comfort of your cotton twill hat.”

$18 Google Pattern Socks: These comfy tri-blend socks sport Google’s optimistic brand colors and feature a question humankind has been asking ever since it invented foot coverings: “Where’s my other sock?”

$25 Google “I’m Feeling Lucky” Tote: The google.com “I’m Feeling Lucky” button is for those bold enough to skip the search and go straight to the first result. Rocking this tote around town, however, requires no luck at all.

These products are already sold at the Google Store in Chelsea, Williamsburg, Mountain View, and Boston. The physical sites also have a wider offering. Some of these products are also available at Google’s “official merch shop,” but the Google Store definitely has a wider audience.