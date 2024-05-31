Fitbit Ace LTE gets prime Amazon placement, available now at Google Stores

In terms of retail availability, Google is doing something slightly different with the Fitbit Ace LTE at Amazon and its first-party store.
When it was announced on Wednesday, Amazon immediately featured the “Google Fitbit Ace LTE” on its US homepage in the top carousel. The “exclusive pre-order” period undoubtedly has something to do with it, though it was surprising to see the Google Store get mentioned:
Only at amazon.com and store.google.com
The Google Fitbit storefront has both colors (Spicy + Mild), the USB-C Fast Charging Cable that features helpful +/- indicators (it’s compatible with the Pixel Watch 2), and five of the six bands:
- Strange Arcade Comfort Band
- Moovin’ Comfort Band
- Spooky Pugs Comfort Band
- Glitterbomb Skate Active Band
- Camp Nightmare Active Band
- [Missing — Courtside Active Band]
The Fitbit Ace LTE will ship from those two retailers on June 5th. However, it’s already available for purchase at the four physical Google Stores — “Skip the pre-order. Get it now.”:
- Chelsea: 76 9th Ave, New York
- Williamsburg: 134 N 6th St, Brooklyn
- Mountain View: 2000 North Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View
- Newbury Street: 153 Newbury St, Boston
It remains to be seen whether this is a one-off occurrence, but it would definitely help drive foot traffic to the physical locations during big launches.
