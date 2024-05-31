 Skip to main content

Fitbit Ace LTE gets prime Amazon placement, available now at Google Stores

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 31 2024 - 4:30 am PT
1 Comment

In terms of retail availability, Google is doing something slightly different with the Fitbit Ace LTE at Amazon and its first-party store.

When it was announced on Wednesday, Amazon immediately featured the “Google Fitbit Ace LTE” on its US homepage in the top carousel. The “exclusive pre-order” period undoubtedly has something to do with it, though it was surprising to see the Google Store get mentioned: 

Only at amazon.com and store.google.com

Fitbit Ace LTE Amazon

The Google Fitbit storefront has both colors (Spicy + Mild), the USB-C Fast Charging Cable that features helpful +/- indicators (it’s compatible with the Pixel Watch 2), and five of the six bands:

The Fitbit Ace LTE will ship from those two retailers on June 5th. However, it’s already available for purchase at the four physical Google Stores — “Skip the pre-order. Get it now.”:

It remains to be seen whether this is a one-off occurrence, but it would definitely help drive foot traffic to the physical locations during big launches.

