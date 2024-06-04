Google Maps beta crashing in Android Auto

After updating to the latest beta version of Google Maps, some Android Auto users are having issues with mapping in their cars.

According to several forum reports (h/t Artem Russakovskii) today, Google Maps in Android Auto is crashing.

While the rest of the Android Auto experience works, trying to launch Google Maps fails. Other mapping apps, like Waze, continue to work and provide an alternative. Additionally, the Google Maps app on phones is fully functional.

The issue looks to be version 11.132.0100 of Google Maps for Android released on June 3. This problem is impacting Pixel, Samsung, and other phones. Google will presumably release a patch in short order.

There are some reports of stable users also having issues over the past day, but it’s mostly those on the beta.

You can leave the Google Maps beta through the Play Store, and then go to App info > overflow menu > Uninstall updates. Return to Google Play and update to the latest stable version.

