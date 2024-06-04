Motorola Edge (2024) coming to US with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for $549

Motorola has just unveiled its latest Edge phone for the US market, with Motorola Edge (2024) packing upper-mid-range specs and a price tag of $549.

Following the launch of the Edge 50 series internationally earlier this year, Motorola has today announced Edge (2024) for the US market. The new device packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Edge also has a 6.6-inch pOLED display at FHD+ and 144Hz. The whole device is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, measures 7.99mm thick, and has a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 68W wired charging and support for 15W wireless charging.

The camera setup on this device includes a 50MP Sony LYT-700C as the main sensor. That’s one of the “pixel-stacked” sensors from the same line as the sensor that’s used in the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12, both of which were big improvements over their predecessors. There’s also a 13MP ultrawide sensor on the back and a 32MP front-facing camera which has autofocus.

Notably, Motorola directly says that Edge (2024) owners will “also have access to amazing editing and AI tools through Google Photos, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Google Auto Enhance.” These features were made available to everyone back in April, and that’s what Motorola is referencing, a spokesperson confirmed to 9to5Google.

Motorola Edge (2024) will be available only in “Midnight Blue” and will be sold unlocked for $549. The device will be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola’s own website by June 20, with it later coming to T-Mobile, Metro, Spectrum Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible. It won’t be released on Verizon directly, apparently, but unlocked models will work with the carrier. Edge (2024) will also come to Canada later on.

There’s no word yet on an “Edge+” for this year, but Motorola previously said that more premium devices were coming.

More on Motorola:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram