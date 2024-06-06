 Skip to main content

Glacial White OnePlus 12 now available in India

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Jun 6 2024 - 4:11 am PT
0 Comments

The OnePlus 12 is now available in a limited “Glacial White” option in India, having been teased just a few days ago.

This is a plain old OnePlus 12 with a sleek new finish. That means Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, the triple camera system on the rear is co-developed with Hasselblad, and it can capture stunning 4320p video. A 5,400mAh battery keeps you going, and 100W wired charging gets you back to 100% in just 26 minutes.

The only downside here is that the Glacial White OnePlus 12 is only available in a sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Annoyingly, you cannot get the top tier 16GB RAM, 512GB storage variant in this updated colorway. You will be limited to Flowy Emerald or Silky Black if you need more RAM and onboard storage.

If the Glacial White version of the OnePlus 12 looks familiar, that’s because it is. Until recently, it was a China-only release, but it was announced as coming to India on May 30. Orders are now live with this unique model priced at ₹64,999. However, OnePlus is offering discounts of up to ₹3,000 if you make your purchase with a specific banking partner.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 8a
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing