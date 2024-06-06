Glacial White OnePlus 12 now available in India

The OnePlus 12 is now available in a limited “Glacial White” option in India, having been teased just a few days ago.

This is a plain old OnePlus 12 with a sleek new finish. That means Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, the triple camera system on the rear is co-developed with Hasselblad, and it can capture stunning 4320p video. A 5,400mAh battery keeps you going, and 100W wired charging gets you back to 100% in just 26 minutes.

The only downside here is that the Glacial White OnePlus 12 is only available in a sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Annoyingly, you cannot get the top tier 16GB RAM, 512GB storage variant in this updated colorway. You will be limited to Flowy Emerald or Silky Black if you need more RAM and onboard storage.

The wait is over. It's time to experience #ASpectrumOfPower with the OnePlus 12 Glacial White. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 6, 2024

If the Glacial White version of the OnePlus 12 looks familiar, that’s because it is. Until recently, it was a China-only release, but it was announced as coming to India on May 30. Orders are now live with this unique model priced at ₹64,999. However, OnePlus is offering discounts of up to ₹3,000 if you make your purchase with a specific banking partner.

