OnePlus co-designed the ‘Pouch,’ a clever battery bank with built-in charger and cable

OnePlus has partnered with “Sharge” to launch a clever new power bank that has a wall charger, cable, and super-fast charging built-in.

The “Pouch” is a 3-in-1 power bank produced by “Sharge” and co-designed by OnePlus. The power bank has OnePlus’ signature white and red color scheme, but with a couple of tricks up its sleeve.

The power bank itself has a capacity of 10,000 mAh, roughly the average you’d find on the market. It has a red cable attached to the outer portion of the battery and, also, a detachable wall charger. This allows you to charge up to three devices at once – one with the wall charger and two more with the power bank. Everything connects magnetically, too.

It’s a neat idea, and also one that seems quite functional. The charger can handle 40W of USB PD fast charging as well as up to 55W when connected to a SUPERVOOC device such as a OnePlus smartphone.

The “Pouch” is available now from Sharge’s website, and 20% off through June 9. It retails for $99.99.

