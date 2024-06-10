Deals: Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke $250 off, OnePlus Nord N30 $200, 2024 TCL Google Smart TVs up to $1,000 off, more

Monday morning’s collection of the best deals features $250 price drops on premium Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Editions, one of which with the Metal Link band, followed up by one of the lowest prices yet on the already affordable OnePlus Nord N30. We then move over to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet from $230, and the 2024 98-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV at the $2,000 low with other sizes from $298. Head below for a closer look at all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s premium Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Editions up to $250 off

As I have said previously, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is my personal favorite and the only thing that tops it are the Bespoke configurations. They tend to fetch a much higher regular price than the standard models, but we are once again tracking some seriously deep deals on the 47mm models at Amazon. You’ll find the black case model with the Hybrid Camel band or the black metal link bracelet at up to $250 off with prices starting from $349.99 shipped. The metal bracelet typically sells for as much as $600 and the Hybrid Camel at closer to $450. Both options are matching our previous mention and even come in at a lower price than you’ll find on the standard models directly from Samsung – they are on sale for $400 there, but you will find them marked down to $370 from the regularly $430 at Amazon. More details right here.

OnePlus Nord N30 now just $200 ($100 off)

Woot is stepping in today with another one of its deep price drops on tech to undercut just about everyone else on the internet with the OnePlus Nord N30 5G unlocked Android smartphone down at $199.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer as an ultra-affordable option that remains in the current OnePlus lineup. It is also now seeing a straight-up $100 price drop that undercuts our previous mention, the Amazon deal price – it has ever dropped below $230 there, and the current sale price directly from OnePlus by $50. More details below.

OnePlus Father’s Day deals:

Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen returns to all-time lows from $230

We are now tracking the return of all-time low pricing on the 2024 model Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet. You’ll find the $330 64GB configuration marked down to $229.99 shipped in all three colors a well as the regular $400 128GB version down at $259.99 shipped. That’s $100 in savings on the base device and $140 off the higher-end configuration. Both options land as a match of our previous mention and undercut our mentions before that by as much as $70. While some might prefer to go with a higher-end solution with more storage capacity, it’s hard to deny the value of a 2024 edition Samsung Galaxy Tab at a price like this. The Galaxy Tab A9+ will deliver more bang for the buck for some folks starting at $180 shipped on Amazon right now – it does not come with the S Pen stylus support though.

Score a 2024 98-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV at the $2,000 low ($1,000 off), more from $298

Get even more details right here…

Unlocked Motorola razr+ smart flip phone hits Amazon low at $350 off

While the new 2024 models are inbound, Amazon is now offering the 2023 unlocked Motorola razr+ smartphone for $649.99 shipped in blue. You’re looking at a regularly $1,000 smart flip phone at $350 off the list price, $50 under our previous new condition mention, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in all four colorways it offers. There has been some new open-box offerings that dipped well below this last month, but when it comes to a straight up unlocked units coming directly from Amazon in brand new condition, today’s deal is easily one of the best we have ever tracked. You’ll also find the streamlined, more entry-level unlocked 2023 Motorola razr with the smaller cover display on sale for $449.99 shipped from the usual $700 in all colors right now.

Samsung 2024 Smart Monitors with real-time Galaxy Watch health tracking…now up to 15% off with $300 in FREE credit, more

Alongside the up to $300 in FREE credit Samsung is throwing in on its new monitors, it is now offering up to 15% in straight up price drops when you buy more than one. Add any two of the new monitors on this page to your cart, and the prices will automatically drop below the MSRPs – this delivers the first straight up deals and as much as $130 in savings (on each monitor).

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

