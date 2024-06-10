The best cases to use with your Pixel 8a [Video]

If you’ve recently picked up the Google Pixel 8a, it almost goes without saying that you’ll want to protect your prized possession. Since the device’s official launch, we’ve tested a number of cases and shortlisted some of the very best for the Pixel 8a.

We’ve tested a wide range of case options from various manufacturers, and this list denotes some of the most accessible and best-value protection that you can get for your brand-new smartphone — at least in our opinion.

BESINPO MagSafe case for Pixel 8a

While the name might be a bit out there, the BESINPO case for the Pixel 8a packs a punch for just $14.

For starters, it boasts pretty strong magnets for MagSafe chargers and accessories. You’ll get a secure snap onto wireless chargers and car mounts, which means no worries about fumbling for perfect placement. Plus, a screen protector is thrown in for complete phone protection – a nice bonus at this price point. Alternatively, we recommend a cheap

Protection-wise, the BESINPO case should provide solid drop protection because there is a raised camera lip to shield your phone from everyday bumps and scrapes. The case itself is surprisingly slim and comfortable to hold as the soft sides are flexible with a channel to grip on to.

The semi-transparent frosted middle portion allows you to get a glimpse of the back of your phone, but you can also pick up color-appropriate cases for your 8a. It’s a lot boxier than other cases we’ve tested, which is a benefit our my book.

Caseology Parallax

The Caseology Parallax offers a compelling combination of protection and style for your Google Pixel 8a. First, it boasts military-grade drop protection, thanks to its dual-layer design. This means your phone can survive bumps and falls without sustaining any damage. The 3D Hexa Cube design further enhances shock absorption, providing peace of mind for even the clumsiest users.

Beyond protection, the Parallax case elevates the look of your Pixel 8a. The geometric pattern on the back adds a touch of visual interest, while the sandstone texture offers a secure grip and minimizes the chance of accidental drops. With a variety of colors to choose from, you can easily find a Parallax case that matches your style.

Cyrill UltraColor

If you’re looking for a case that offers a unique aesthetic compared to the Caseology Nano Pop’s bold color pops, the Cyrill UltraColor for the Pixel 8a might be the perfect choice. While the Nano Pop focuses on vibrant two-tone combinations, the Cyrill UltraColor takes a different approach. It features a smooth, matte finish with a subtle, single-color design. This creates a more sophisticated and elegant look that complements the Pixel 8a’s clean lines.

Don’t be fooled by the minimalist look, though. The Cyrill UltraColor boasts a soft, grippy texture that’s easy to hold and fingerprint-resistant. Plus, it offers complete drop protection to protect your phone from everyday wear and tear. So, if you prefer a touch of understated style with excellent protection, the Cyrill UltraColor is a great alternative to the Caseology Nano Pop.

Caseology Capella

If you’re looking for a clear case that prioritizes both protection and functionality for your Pixel 8a, the Caseology Capella is a great choice. Built with military-grade drop protection, it utilizes a combination of a shock-absorbent TPU layer and a rigid PC back to shield your phone from everyday mishaps.

The secret weapon of the Capella, however, is its integrated kickstand. This ingenious feature lets you prop your phone up for comfortable hands-free viewing, whether you’re catching up on videos or making video calls. The kickstand ensures a stable viewing experience, eliminating the need to fumble with separate phone stands. With the Capella, you can enjoy both clear aesthetics and practical convenience for your Pixel 8a.

Casology Nano Pop

Craving a splash of personality for your Google Pixel 8a? Look no further than the Caseology Nano Pop. This case stands out for its vibrant two-tone color schemes, inspired by fresh fruit and summer vibes. These bold contrasts not only make a statement but also highlight the design of your Pixel 8a. Beyond the aesthetics, the Nano Pop doesn’t compromise on functionality.

Crafted with a soft, silicone-like material, it provides a comfortable grip and stays lint and dust-free in your pockets. Military-grade drop protection and built-in Air Space corners keep your phone safe from bumps and falls. So, with the Nano Pop, you can express your unique style while ensuring your Pixel 8a stays protected.

Spigen Tough Armor

If you’re a fan of classic, no-nonsense phone protection, the Spigen Tough Armor is a fantastic choice, and not just for the Pixel 8a. Its design philosophy transcends specific devices with sharp, clean lines that make it feel like a cut piece of obsidian – but with the soft corner bumpers that make the whole package more approachable. While it boasts a boxy shape there is a focus on functionality. This no-frills design offers a comfortable grip and ample corner protection, making it ideal for users who prioritize drop protection.

One of the hallmarks of the Spigen Tough Armor is its integrated kickstand. This built-in feature flips out to prop your phone up for hands-free viewing, eliminating the need for separate stands. Whether you’re watching videos or making video calls, the kickstand ensures a stable and convenient experience.

It’s not the most flashy case on the market; its combination of timeless design, practical features, and exceptional drop protection makes it a universally strong choice for protecting any smartphone.

Official Pixel 8a case

Prefer keeping it official? The official Pixel 8a case isn’t cheap, at around $30, but it offers an extension of the phone itself. It’s a soft silicone case that’s comfortable to hold, but be aware that it can attract grease and show smudges a bit more easily. I have managed to scuff and scrape it while traveling, but it is better the case is getting damaged than the back of my Pixel 8a.

While the minimalist design keeps things simple, the camera cutout sits almost flush with the camera bar on the Pixel 8a, which might not offer the most protection for those precious lenses.

Here’s the upside: the Pixel 8a case does provide a little more than basic bump and scratch protection, and—as you’d expect—it’s fully wireless charging compatible. Plus, you get that subtle Google logo on the back for an added branded touch if you want it.

Overall, the official Pixel 8a case is a decent option if you prioritize a cohesive design and a Google-approved look. But consider the trade-offs – limited camera protection and a material that might show smudges – before you buy, especially considering the high $30 price tag.

Spigen Thin Fit

Are you in the market for a no-nonsense case for your Pixel 8a that won’t weigh you down? Look no further than the Spigen Thin Fit case. At around $17, it’s in the middle of the affordability spectrum.

Here’s the breakdown: the Thin Fit boasts a hard-shell design with a combination of flexible TPU frame and firm polycarbonate chassis. This translates to everyday bump and scratch protection without adding mass. Spigen even backs it up with military-grade drop protection for those unexpected moments.

The beauty of the Thin Fit is that it achieves this protection without adding bulk. It’s slim and pocket-friendly, with precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports. Plus, it’s wireless charging compatible, so you can ditch the case juggling act when it’s charging time.

An often-overlooked detail? The Spigen Thin Fit also features super precise camera cutouts, meaning your precious camera bar on the Pixel 8a gets shielded from scratches and scuffs—something that not all cases offer. But that’s not all—the edges are raised just enough to provide decent clearance for the screen, adding an extra layer of protection against scratches even when your phone is face down.

It’s slick, sleek, and my outright favourite case style for just about every handset.

What is your favorite Pixel 8a case?

Jordan Floyd contributed to this article.