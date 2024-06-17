Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra leaks show off the funky hardware, reveal $700 price

Samsung is introducing a high-end smartwatch to the Galaxy Watch lineup this year with a new “Ultra” device, and new leaks have revealed more images of the hardware, as well as a sky-high price tag.

A leaker on Twitter, “Tim Tom 0,” shared what appear to be official images of the “Galaxy Watch Ultra.” The design of the watch is somewhat square, but with a round display, as was leaked earlier this month. There’s also an orange button along the center of the right side which may or may not rotate – in these images, it certainly looks more like a normal button than a rotating crown.

The images show the watch in dark black/gray and white/silver color options, both appearing to use titanium as their chassis material. Both smartwatches are shown with what seems to be an active sport band.

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles has some more details on the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s price point.

According to this report, Samsung will charge “between” $699 and $710 for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

That’s a very high price tag for Samsung. The company’s previous most-expensive smartwatch was 2022’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which retailed for a starting price of $449. At $699, Samsung’s “Ultra” would also be just $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra.

Beyond that, the rest of the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup apparently won’t be changing all that much. The base model would still start at $299, the same price as the Watch 6 series and $100 more than the just-announced Galaxy Watch FE. According to the report, Samsung will offer “Marbal Gray” (presumably “marble gray”), “Cream White,” and “Forest Green” color options, where the Ultra would only be available in the two colors mentioned above.

What do you think of Samsung’s price for the Galaxy Watch Ultra?

